In a time where internet outrage is at its peak, and media on both sides have a financial motive to reach our eyeballs and get us outraged by a new polarizing issue every day, one way to escape is by muting specific words from our social media timeline.

Luckily, Twitter lets you do exactly this and mute.life is a way to build a collective muted words list for it by using the hivemind (that's you and a lot of other people) to add and vote for muted words.

To mute the top 100 words in this list, drag the "Bookmarklet" button above to your bookmarks bar. Then go to Muted Keywords and click it. It will now automatically mute the top 100 words from this list. See video.

To mute a single word, click on it and it will auto-select and copy it to your clipboard. Then open Twitter's Muted Keywords page and click Add, paste it and your timeline will be filtered from that word. It will also be filtered on the mobile app. You can also use the bookmarklet in green instead.

Yep, soon! Or you build it instead! (Hint: make Politics Block Pro)

Sure, go here for a JSON feed and here for text. Also, you hereby have a perpetual license to do whatever you want with this list!